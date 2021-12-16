Jessica Alba & Other A-List Celebrities Have Raved About This $70 Beauty Tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got lavish face oils, spa-like exfoliators, and everything in between to make ourselves feel like royalty. And one of our favorite things to treat ourselves with is a handy, celebrity-approved facial tool — especially one approved by Jessica Alba.

Back in 2020, on Byrdie’s Instagram story per People, Alba showed fans her entire routine from A to Z, or rather from cleanser to . And speaking of beauty tools, she showed fans the one she’s been obsessing over: The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift.

“I like to use the @nursejamiela face tool to help my skin better absorb the products & get the blood flowing,” She said.

So why is Alba so in love with this facial tool?

The Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift is a beauty tool perfect for any skin type, specifically designed to firm and lift the skin. The sleek beauty tool has a cylindrical design with 24 tourmaline stones to enhance your skin’s natural glow and contours.

It’s no wonder Alba loves this anti-aging tool so much — and she’s not the only one. Stars like Hilary Duff, Olivia Culpo, Khloé Kardashian, Busy Phillips, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Hudgens, and Johnathan Van Ness use it as well, per The Skincare Edit blog and People.

The brand recommends using it on desired areas for up to 45 seconds on a daily basis for optimal results, but keep it away from sensitive areas like the middle of your throat and neck.

