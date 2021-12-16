Say Goodbye to Ponytail Bumps & Strand Damage With These ‘Life-Changing’ Hair Ties on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether your go-to hairstyle is an updo or you wrap your hair in a ponytail to get focused, we all have a powerful love for ponytails. However, sometimes ponytails don’t love us. They can give us headaches, cause hair breakage and the dreaded hair bump. Not to mention that we somehow always lose them in little crevices in our homes. So whenever we find a gorgeous, healthier alternative, we can’t help but stock up as many as possible as soon as we can.

And this time around, we’re stocking up on a cult-favorite product with more than 48,000 reviews on Amazon alone: The Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties set.

The Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties are exponentially healthier for your hair. The hair coils are gentle on your hair, unlike regular ponytails, which can damage your hair in the long run. And since they have a spiral design, they don’t have ponytail bumps, don’t cause headaches, and look great anywhere. Both waterproof and hypoallergenic, the phone cord hair ties are perfect for literally any occasion — from work to your workout.

Courtesy of Kitsch Kitsch.

One Amazon customer said that the hair ties are “life-changing,” saying, “These hair ties are the best thing going! No line in hair after removal, No tangling. Stay put better than any hair tie I’ve tried!! LOVE them!!”

Another reviewer chimed in saying, “These are awesome! I have fine hair that easily gets bends in it from hair elastics. I can have this in all day and when I take it out, there are no bends in my hair at all. I have tried other brands of these but they fall out. These stay put and I really like how they look in the hair.”

Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties $6.46, originally $7.60 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

