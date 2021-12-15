This Portable Car Vac Is Nearly 50% Off On Amazon — But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your car looks anything like mine, well, it’s kind of a disaster. The passenger seat is loaded with reusable bags, random takeout napkins, and wayward Starbucks straw wrappers, and the back seat where my baby sits…let’s just say there’s more crushed Cheerios visible back there than carpet. But vaccuming the car is so much work. Usually I have to take the car to the car wash, and then I have five minutes to frantically vacuum my car before the time runs out. It’s never enough time, and the vacuums are never strong enough. So, when we saw that this car vacuum from ThisWorx was 40 percent off today only, we knew we had to spread the word.

Courtesy of ThisWorx.

A portable car vacuum is a better solution than using the vacuums at the car wash for several reasons. This model is small and easy to get into the nooks and crannies of your car, and it has a 16 foot long power cord that plugs into your car for easy maneuvering. There’s no panic-inducing time limit when you use this vacuum to clean. Did we mention it’s only $22.99 during the sale?

The vacuum also comes with three attachments, so it’s easier to get those hard-to-reach messes. I have long hair which is always a pain to clean up from the car mats, but this vacuum has a brush head that makes it easy to pick up loose pet or human hair. There’s also an extension tube so you can easily vacuum underneath the seats, and a flathead hose that’s great for cleaning out crevices and other tight spaces (like the unmentionably crumb-filled creases of my baby’s car seat).

There’s even a removable, washable HEPA filter and filter replacement included, so you won’t have to deal with that weird vacuum smell. If things get a little stinky, you can just wash and dry the filter to refresh it.

The sale on the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner ends at midnight PST today, December 15, so if you’re interested, you should act now. It also makes a great gift for that one friend or family member who’s obsessed with their car. Throw in a few air fresheners and a steering wheel cover for those cold winter mornings, and you’ve got a winning Christmas gift.

