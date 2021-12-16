Make an Aspiring Baker’s Christmas Morning by Snagging a KitchenAid Mixer for Nearly 20% Off At Bed Bath & Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love baking, then there’s no doubt that the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is on your list. The mixer is beloved by all sorts of bakers — including the contestants of The Great British Baking Show. But to add one of these stylish mixers to your home is not cheap. They usually go for $400-$600, so it is definitely newsworthy that we found one of these coveted gifts on sale.

Bed Bath and Beyond is having a huge sale and one of the must-haves of the season is the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, now nearly 20% off. And you’ll be able to receive it by Christmas, as long as you order it by December 21.

Now’s the time to make someone’s Christmas even more merrier or splurge and invest in your baking hobby. Just imagine seeing that huge KitchenAid box under the tree.

The KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a cult favorite kitchen gadget, with more than 37,000 reviews on Bed Bath and Body Works alone.

The artisan mixer is designed to be the most accessible and customizable mixer you’ve had yet with 10-speed settings, high performance, and unique mixing patterns. With 17 gorgeous, rich colors to choose from, it can match any kitchen’s aesthetic, from farmhouse to minimalist.

But let’s take a look at those reviews and see what people say. One excited reviewer wrote, “I love the size. It’s the perfect size to stay out. It has plenty of power to do everyday things.”

Another chimed in, claiming the mixer changed their life — and thousands more agreed with that sentiment, listing off how the mixer upped the ante for their bakes.

