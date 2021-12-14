Order Today & You’ll Get These Cult-Favorite Beauty Gift Sets From Ulta By December 24 — But This Is Your Last Chance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup palettes, skincare sets, and lavish haircare — oh my! These are the holy trinity of gifts for the beauty-influencer-in-training in your family or friend group. Whether it be the new, best-selling oil making its way through TikTok videos or a new, super sought-after gift set, Ulta can help you satisfy any beauty guru in your life.

If you order by midnight tonight on Dec 14, your Ulta order will get there by Dec 24 — just in time for Santa’s trip around the world and down every chimney. Ulta is a sanctuary of beauty, especially because it has such an enormous variety of products, ranging from affordable drugstore finds to the most luxurious creams on the market. This year, they’re holding nothing back with their gift set options, and we found some amazing picks.

Check out our top five picks as a last-minute gift from Ulta below, but you better order before midnight or you’ll be sorry.

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Mini Byte Size 2-Piece Eye Makeup Gift Set — $24.50, originally $35.00

It’s been over a decade and we still lust after any Naked palette from Urban Decay — especially in gift set form. This time, this set has both the bestselling Naked3 Mini palette, featuring gorgeous warm-toned shades, and the waterproof 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil in shade Perversion.

Tarte Iconic Palette Library Amazonian Clay Collectors Set — $49.00

Treat the eyeshadow junkie in your life to a luxurious gift set from Tarte. Not one, not two, not even three, but four mini palettes come in this Amazonian clay set. The sets Tartelette, Park Ave Princess, Big Ego, and lights camera LASHES come in the palette — all boasting stunning neutral shades.

Tula The Ultimate Holiday Glow 3 Piece Best Sellers Kit — $58.00

Time to glow all year round with this bestselling Tula kit. The three-piece set comes with the iconic cleanser, night cream, and facial spray so you can feel like royalty every day. (If you want to check out more Tula, check out their bestselling products for inspiration.)

It Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set — $55.00

Gift your loved ones with a luxurious, portable fountain of youth with this IT Cosmetics anti-aging skincare set. With a hydrating moisturizer, moisturizing cleanser, eye cream and night cream, it’s like a spa-grade experience in one set.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush — $44.99, originally $59.99

It’s time to get your hands on this cult-favorite, bestselling Revlon hot brush. With one step, you can both blow dry and volumize with one handy tool, so why not gift this cult-favorite to your favorite person?

