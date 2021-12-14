Bobby Flay Just Shared His Favorite Skin Care Products & They’re Perfect Gifts For Dads

There are two reasons why we’ve always got skincare on our minds this time of year. For one, the heaters are cranking on which means forced dry air is sucking the moisture out of our skin, and for two, it’s the holidays. Skincare makes a great gift, because there are so many fun, splurge-worthy products to choose from when gift shopping, even though people are sometimes reluctant to spend that kind of money on themselves. Not Bobby Flay, though. He just recommended two of his favorite skincare products for holiday gift giving on Instagram, and they’re perfect for dads, brothers, or anyone with skin (so like, pretty much everyone).

Flay’s two favorite products come from the brand Herbivore Botanicals. His first recommendation is the Phoenix Facial Oil. The oil, which is a blend of sea buckthorn oil, rosehip oil, CoQ10, and other botanicals, is meant to hydrate the skin, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles and helping improve skin firmness and elasticity.

Flay says the oil is part of his daily skincare routine, and you can get it at Sephora for $88.

His other pick is much more affordable, but still has that luxe feel. It’s the Herbivore Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Soap Bar. According to Flay, this is “a go-to for me after a sweaty cardio workout.” He likes it because it purifies and cleanses the skin of dirt by “drawing impurities from deep within pores.”

You can get a bar of the black soap for just $12.00 at Sephora. It makes it a great stocking stuffer, gift basket add-on, or affordable present.

Clean, smooth, soft, and moisturized skin is quite the gift, and if you’ve ever struggled with your skin, you could almost say it’s priceless. Whether you gift them separately or packaged together, these Bobby Flay-approved products from Herbivore are bound to make a positive difference.

