5 Last-Minute Gifts from Amazon That’ll Arrive on Time

We’re already nearly halfway done with December and we’re still on the hunt for those perfect gifts. You spend days, maybe even weeks, preparing to get everything together so that everyone gets exactly what they want for the holidays. However, life gets in the way sometimes and then you’re left scrambling to knock off every item on your gift list. Luckily, we have an internet shopping addiction, so why know where you can find the good stuff fast.

Amazon has been our saving grace for as long as we can remember. From last-minute gifts to little things to treat ourselves with, we can rely on Amazon and their quick service — especially for this holiday season. If you’re like the rest of us, still deciding on the best gifts, then maybe it’s time to take a look at the vast array of gifts Amazon has.

From home essentials to toys for the whole family, you can find just about anything — and these picks will arrive before Christmas. Check out some of our top picks for last-minute gift ideas from Amazon below.

LOL Surprise Big Baby Queen Bee ― $36.99, originally $41.99

Either your kid has begged you for one, or they already have a million ― there is no in-between. But chances are that your kid hasn’t snagged this baby queen bee collectible doll. With colorful surprises and unique accessories, this queen bee will be their favorite surprise doll yet.

TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush ― $54.99, originally $69.99

Give the gift of Disney princess-level hair with the TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush. Both easy to use and highly customizable settings, straighten and detangle your hair with one go.

Pure daily care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser Set ― $39.95, originally $69.95

For the au natural mama in your life or the friend that needs to unwind more than they do, you can’t go wrong with an aromatherapy diffuser. This set comes with a stylish diffuser and a plethora of oils such as jasmine, peppermint, and so much more. Plus, it has different light settings to fit any mood!

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker ― $79.00, originally $99.99

Upgrade your kitchen set up with a sleek sparkling water maker. It’s as easy as filling it, fizzing it, then enjoying it — who wouldn’t love having sparkling water any time they want without a trip to the grocery store?

Goliath Director’s Cut ― $21.99, originally $26.99

Time to up the ante for charades with this hilarious charade game called Director’s Cut. This time, other people call the shots on how you charade, and it’s as fast-paced as it gets.

