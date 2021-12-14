Looking for a Gift for the Chef in Your Life? This High-Tech Meat Thermometer Takes the Guesswork Out of Grilling & Cooking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for that sneaky stocking stuffer that could honestly be an under-the-tree gift all on its own? Don’t drop all of your savings on concert tickets and go the more practical route. Now don’t bash practicality as Heike Makatsch did in Love Actually—sometimes you need something you need, not just what you want. And what any chef needs is a good, hefty meat thermometer.

You know the anxiety that comes with cooking meat — the incessant questions of “Is this cooked too much? Not enough?” It’s exhausting. So as a holiday gift, treat that person you love to the smartest meat thermometer on the market. On top of that, it’s discounted for a limited time, so it’s time to pounce on the Meater Plus thermometer.

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth MEATER.

The Meater Plus thermometer is as high-tech as it gets with a meat thermometer. With a 165 ft wireless range, this thermometer can work anywhere you need to check your meat like the oven out on the back porch or your neighbor’s kitchen.

You can monitor everything through a free app on your phone, even connecting through Bluetooth if need be. It’s super easy to set up and use, so even if you’re a novice or a regular old Hank Hill from King of the Hill — it’ll be a painless experience.

In the app, you can choose what you’re cooking, so then it’ll give you estimated cooking times and alerts, even if there are multiple dishes. Make BBQ night exponentially stress-free with this stellar meat lover’s gift.

