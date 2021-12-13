Save $140 on This Beautiful Cast-Iron Trio from Great Jones — & It Arrives Before December 25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes, you can get your father a tie for the sixth Christmas in a row, or you could up the ante with a gift he’ll use for years to come. And this doesn’t have to be just for your beloved pa, it could be with anyone: your partner, your neighbor, your cousin, or even yourself. It’s the holidays, which is all about treating the people you love — so why not go all out?

If you’re still contemplating what the perfect, fancy gift is, we may have the solution to your grand search. The Cast-Iron Family Set from cult-favorite cookware brand Great Jones is finally on sale and it’s something out of a Pinterest dream kitchen board. The best part? It’ll arrive before Christmas!

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones.

Cast-Iron Family Set $250, originally $390 Buy now Sign Up

The Cast-Iron Family Set lets you cook anything your heart desires with ease, whether it be a new pizza or a classic roasted chicken recipe.

Safe for literally all stovetops, this sought-after set is the perfect gift for the chef in your little family. The set includes three of their bestsellers: King Sear, The Dutchess, and the Dutch Baby.

The King Sear is a low-maintenance cast-iron frying pan, the Dutchess is a Dutch oven, and the Dutch Baby is as you guessed, another — smaller — dutch oven that can fit into the Dutchess with ease for better storage. We simply cannot resist how chic these are.

While Blueberry is their bestselling color, this gorgeous set also comes in a brilliant emerald color named Broccoli and a mustard tone aptly named Mustard. Add it to your cart before it’s too late!

