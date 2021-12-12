Sofia Vergara’s Iconic Glow Can Be Attributed to This Lavish Self-Tanner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The sun is about to say goodbye to us, leaving us to rely on self-tanner for that glow we’ve tried to achieve for months. And despite it getting cold outside, it doesn’t mean we should be robbed of that glow. Now if you’re brainstorming which self-tanner is the best, let us suggest one that Sofia Vergara swears by.

In a 2020 interview with New Beauty via Women’s Health, Vergara makes her sensitive skin a priority and consults all of her decision with her longtime dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD.

Engleman even revealed to New Beauty via Women’s Health that Vergara loves self-tanner, but “she isn’t exposing her beautiful skin to damaging rays.” They continued, adding that her glow can be attributed to her favorite self-tanner, saying, “Her favorite self-tanner is Vita Liberata Mousse.”

The Vita Liberata pHenomenal 2-3 Week Tan Mousse tanner is a super long-lasting mouse that, as the title says, lasts up to three weeks. With a natural and streak-free finish, you’ll be having that Vergara-approved glow in no time.

It gradually develops over an eight-hour period, but don’t worry because the glow is unbelievably worth the wait.

With the odor-removal technology, there’s no self-tanning odor and the moisture-locking properties make it so your skin stays silky smooth when you initially apply. And as a bonus, this tanner is certified organic, all-natural, and paraben-free.

Now, how do you apply? The brand recommends exfoliating before applying and for the longest tan, apply three times over a 12-24-hour period, then showering with only water afterward. Use up to three pumps and apply in a circular motion.

