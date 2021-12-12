Tracee Ellis Ross Swears By This Little-Known, Luxurious Eye Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding a good eye cream is as hard as finding the perfect shoes for that long-awaited night out. This one doesn’t make you feel good, this one doesn’t feel right, and then you’re back to square one. However, it’s almost pure ecstasy when you find the right one — and that especially goes with eye creams.

After trying a hundred eye creams with no luck, maybe it’s time to see what some of your favorite actresses have in their regimen — specifically what Black-ish superstar Tracee Ellis Ross has at the top of her skincare favorite’s list.

Per the Skincare Edit, Ross said that she uses the teeniest amount of the Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Phyto-Contour for her under-eye bags — because a little goes a very long way.

The Yon-Ka Phyto-Contour helps with a plethora of issues such as minimizing puffiness, aging, and waking up the skin around your eyes. It also helps with blood circulation and diminishes the look of fine lines.

Good for any skin type, this natural eye cream contains so many amazing ingredients like aloe vera, castor oil, essential oils, and vitamin E. So it’s no wonder it has such a cult following.

Now, this luxurious eye treatment may not be as well known as other celebrity favorites, but it already has a die-hard following around the effects.

One customer gleefully wrote that this eye cream was everything they ever wanted. “I’ve tried over 100 eye creams and have been left very disappointed. However, once I tried this one, I realized a significant reduction in puffiness, and my dark circles ACTUALLY faded! I’m so impressed.” And many other customers say that this is their holy grail and go-to eye cream for years now.

