Deal Alert! Grab Some Kitchenware From This Oprah-Approved Brand Before The Flash Sale Ends

Whether you collect the newest, shiniest kitchen appliances or feel you’re in need of a little redo, you can’t go wrong with something that Oprah herself loves. In Oprah’s newest Favorite Things list, released just in time for the 2021 holiday season, she raved about the GreenPan brand and one super-colorful set. She called the pots “durable” and commented how the nonstick coating makes healthy cooking so much easier.

And while her favorite set is still $400, we found some amazing sets on sale from the same brand. Check out some of our top picks from this Oprah-approved brand!

GreenPan Prime Midnight Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Black Frying Pan/Skillet Set — $34.99, originally $49.99

GreenPan Prime Midnight Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Black Frying Pan/Skillet Set GreenPan.

This gorgeous, sleek two-piece kitchenware set is perfect for any household in need of a daily, go-to kitchen set. The set comes with an eight-inch frying pan and a ten-inch frying pan — both of which have a nonstick coating, scratch-resistant setup, and are very accessible all around.

GreenPan Prime Midnight Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Black Frying Pan/Skillet Set $34.99 on Amazon.com

GreenPan Prime Midnight Hard Nonstick Black Cookware Pots and Pans Set — $69.99, originally $99.99

GreenPan Prime Midnight Hard Nonstick Black Cookware Pots and Pans Set GreenPan.

This brilliant five-piece set comes with anything you’ll need for a daily meal or a smaller family — with pieces like two frying pans, a saucepan, a slotted turner, and a solid spoon. This set will never release toxic fumes with its healthy design.

GreenPan Prime Midnight Hard Nonstick Black Cookware Pots and Pans Set $69.99 on Amazon.com

GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Merlot — $99.99, originally $149.99

GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Merlot GreenPan,

This set is as good as it gets, and not just because of the rich, unique color. This healthy conscious set includes two frying pans, a saute pan, a saucepan, a solid turner, and a slotted spoon.

GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Cookware Pots and Pans Set in Merlot $99.99 on Amazon.com

