Snag Gabrielle Union’s Favorite Face Oil That She Refers to As a ‘Godsend’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it just us, or did face oils become the skincare product to make a collection of? Even five years ago, everyone was more obsessed with setting spray — now face oils can be the game-changers for a normal skin care regimen. Whether it be your favorite celebrity or the coworker you always go to for skincare advice, everyone has a go-to oil. And Gabrielle Union’s favorite face oil? She refers to it as a “godsend.”

Per Skincare Edit, Union said she originally found the face oil when she worked with the creator herself, Julie Hewett. “I was lucky enough to work with Julie Hewett, who’s a makeup artist who also has her own skincare line…. It’s really transformed my skin.”

She added she swears by it, “I’m not a paid spokesperson, but this oil is a godsend. It’s amazing. And it’s just a couple of drops, and I’ve used it on my neck or my face. I don’t want to call it a wonder product, but for lack of a better word, it’s a wonder product.”

Now, what is this wonder product? The Julie Hewett 100% Organic Camellia Oil.

Julie Hewett 100% Organic Camellia Oil Julie Hewett.

The Julie Hewett 100% Organic Camellia Oil $38.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Julie Hewett 100% Organic Camellia Oil is a vitamin-rich, anti-aging oil that works with literally any skin type. This luxurious oil is so many people’s go-tos for re-hydrating and re-texturing the skin — but it can do so much more. According to the brand, it also helps prevent sunburn, age spots, and wrinkles, to name a few.

The brand recommends applying the fragrance-free oil in multiple different ways. If you choose to use it as a moisturizer, apply up to three drops in your hand and apply all over your face and neck. It can also be used on your cuticles, hair, beard, and even as an under-eye treatment.

