Ashley Graham Revealed What Eye Cream She’s Used For Nearly 20 Years & It’s a Cult-Favorite

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Proud mama and supermodel Ashley Graham is (and always has been) goals. From her confidence to her glowing skin, what’s not to love about her? Luckily, we found another step to achieve her glowing skin — and it’s more affordable than you think.

Per Skincare Edit, Graham revealed she has an extensive skincare routine to help her combination skin. And while we adore all the products in her regimen, there’s one that redefines what a holy grail is. Graham talked about one eye cream saying, “I’ve actually been using eye cream since I was 15 years old.” And it’s the Origins GINZING™ Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff.

Origins GINZING™ Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff ORIGINS.

Origins GINZING™ Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff $34.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Origins GINZING™ Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff is perfect for literally any skin type and it has a plethora of benefits. Not only does it hydrate, but it helps reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles.

The eye cream contains a slew of powerful ingredients like Vitamin C, Ginseng, and caffeine from coffee beans to give you that extra pow in the morning.

And now, there are two options within this eye cream: the original and warm. The original is said to be ideal for “fair-to-medium and cooler skin tones” and the warm option is ideal for “medium-to-deep and warmer skin tones.”

The brand recommends gently tapping the product onto the eye area with your fingertips.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: