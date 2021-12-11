Snag Some A-List Celebrity Approved Skincare Products From the Mario Badescu Sale at Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Either you stand by your holy grails or are still searching for the holy grail by trying every product in existence, there is no in-between. But either way, Mario Badescu should have a spot in one of your skincare regimens.

As a consistent bestseller, Mario Badescu was formulated by Mario himself over fifty years ago with the most gentle and powerful ingredients on the market. Both customers and A-list celebrities alike have a Mario Badescu product in their routine. And Ulta is having a sale on all of their products.

Check out some of our (and celebrity) top picks from the Mario Badescu/ Ulta sale.

Mario Badescu Plastic Bottle Drying Lotion — $12.75, originally $17.00

The Mario Badescu Plastic Bottle Drying Lotion is a cult classic, and for good reason. It both helps dry out blemishes and target spots while leaving your skin to look rejuvenated. Celebrities everywhere have raved about the drying lotion, some of which being Ashley Graham, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Hale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kylie Jenner to name a few.

Mario Badescu Rose & Witch Hazel Toner — $10.50, originally $14.00

This witch hazel and rosewater product is a gentle toner that helps restore all the amazing parts of your skin, with no drying out. Per Skincare Edit, Gabrielle Union uses this toner daily in her skincare regimen.

Mario Badescu Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30 — $21.00, originally $28.00

If you’ve been hunting for a luxurious, yet gentle moisturizer, then why not try out this Zendaya-approved moisturizer and sunscreen? With an SPF of 30, this product contains many natural, sought-after ingredients like aloe vera, St. John’s wort, and green tea for their restorative properties. Per Skincare Edit, Zendaya said, “I never skip moisturizer—I feel like my face would just crack in half. This moisturizer protects against sun damage, doesn’t clog my pores, and contains green tea extract, a great antioxidant!”

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender — $9.00, originally $12.00

This Mario Badescu toner is as calming and gentle as it gets. Both replenishing and clarifying the skin, this toner contains amazing ingredients like Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender for optimal hydration. Per Yahoo, Jessica Biel’s makeup artist said she swears by this calming toner to help refresh her skin.

