These Customer-Adored Skincare Tools Are Now 30% Off On Amazon For a Limited Time

It may not be Prime Day or even the beginning of the holiday week, but it sure feels a lot like Christmas with these deals. Amazon never lets us down when we need a good deal to make some of our favorite luxurious products way more affordable — and this sale is no different. One of Amazon’s more low-key sales is with the cult-favorite, PMD Clean tools.

Coveted as one of the best facial tools on the market from thousands of Amazon customers, some of PMD’s most popular tools are 30% off — but we don’t think the sale will last forever.

Check out some of our top picks from PMD’s facial tool sale.

PMD Clean – Smart Facial Cleansing Device — $69.30, originally $99.00

PMD Clean – Smart Facial Cleansing Device PMD.

The classic PMD Clean cleansing tool is perfect for deep, daily cleansing that both firms and rejuvenates the skin. The hypoallergenic tool is both waterproof and odor-resistant, making it perfect for anyone in need of upping the ante for their skincare routine. With over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s clearly a customer favorite — and this sale won’t last long.

PMD Personal Microderm Clean Pro OB — $125.30, originally $179.00

PMD Personal Microderm Clean Pro OB PMD.

With its ergonomic design and ActiveWarmth button, this silicone skincare tool is perfect for any skin type looking to implement the positive effects of micro-derm in their skin. With four separate modes, this obsidian tool will help you achieve your dream skin easily.

PMD Clean Body – Smart Body Cleansing Device — $111.00, originally $159.00

PMD Clean Body – Smart Body Cleansing Device PMD.

If you want to focus more so on your body than your face, maybe invest in the PMD clean, smart body tool. With three interchangeable attachments, you can do just about anything with your skin — cleanse, exfoliate, and/ or massage. Time to pamper yourself when the new year rolls around, so why not do it in style?

