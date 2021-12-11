Glow Recipe Just Launched a New Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer & It’s Already Trending on Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it doesn’t necessarily see eye-to-eye with your skin. (Cracked skin? Dry patches? Rough cuticles? Check, check, and check.) If you want to keep your skin in tip-top condition this year, you might need to enlist some seriously game-changing moisturizers. And, leading the pack is Glow Recipe’s brand-new formula.

For the uninitiated, Glow Recipe has become an industry favorite for its assortment of well-priced products that actually work. Naturally, it’s no surprise that it’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer is quite literally a miracle in a jar—and for good reason. A whipped formula that hits that sweet spot between a gel and a cream, this moisturizer works well for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin. However, the real magic lies in its lineup of rockstar ingredients. For example, this moisturizer has a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid, which can bind up to 100 times its weight in water. (Translation? This special ingredient can give your skin a much-needed moisture boost.) And, when mixed with other power-components like polyglutamic acid as well as plum and ice willowherb, it can leave your skin feeling plump, nourished, and totally revitalized.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Best of all? When you run out of moisturizer—which, since it’s so good, you will—you can use the eco-conscious, refillable canister to get your fix. On any given day, you can buy 1.7-ounce jar of Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer for $39. When you think about how much this one potion can do for your skin this winter, it’s well worth the investment. But, if you want to shave a little off of your total, Beauty Insiders can receive 20% off with the code GIFTEASY. If that isn’t a sign you need to add Glow Recipe’s plumping, hydrating formula to your medicine cabinet, what is?

