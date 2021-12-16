Santa Arrived Early This Year — Tory Burch Is Having a Huge Sale on Bags, Shoes & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, we’re not just talking about the holidays themselves, but the amazing sales going on during this festive time. Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, don’t worry — there are still a bunch of stores having awesome sales. In need of any last-minute gifts, or just feel like treating yourself? Well, Tory Burch is having a huge (and rare) sale right now and you’re pretty much guaranteed to find something you love.

If you’re overwhelmed by the amount of bags and shoes on sale on the site, we made it a little easier for you by picking three favorites that are cart-worthy. All of our picks are under $250 and deeply discounted. But we aren’t sure how long this sale is going to last, so you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of the deals below.

Patchwork Card Case — $89, originally $128

Image: Tory Burch. Image: Tory Burch.

This card case is the perfect gift for anyone who’s on the go. We love the unique design and that it has card slots and a zip pocket. It’s only $89 right now. This is such a steal for a beautiful, useful Tory Burch item.

KIRA PATCHWORK CARD CASE $89 Buy now Sign Up

Equestrian Boots — $249, originally $428

Image: Tory Burch. Image: Tory Burch.

These gorgeous Tory Burch equestrian boots are the perfect neutral boot for the winter. We love the suede and traditional leather combo and the slip-on style. They’re nearly half off right now and for a classic shoe like this, we think it’s worth the price.

EQUESTRIAN LINK CHELSEA BOOT $249 Buy now Sign Up

Printed Canvas Tote — $189, originally $278

Image: Tory Burch. Image: Tory Burch.

Are you in need of a cute purse that you can take with you anywhere? This tote bag from Tory Burch is the ideal casual bag. It’s the perfect airplane bag, errands bag and even a fun beach bag. The versatility of this makes that $189 price tag totally worth it.

PRINTED CANVAS TOTE $189 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: