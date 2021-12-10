Snag a Few New Pairs of Shoes for 2022 During Target’s Sale

Never underestimate the power of some new shoes. A fresh pair can offer outfit inspiration, make your commute a little more comfortable, and, yes, give you a little confidence boost. If you want to start 2022 on the right foot — pun intended — you’re in luck. Right now, Target is slashing the prices of a bunch of stylish shoes, just in time to relish in that “new you, new wardrobe” energy.

As one of our go-to retailers, Target never fails to have cute clothes and accessories that won’t break the budget. But, did you know that you can find a bunch of awesome shoes for under $50? (Go ahead, take a moment to let that register.)

That said, shopping at Target can admittedly feel like a trip down the rabbit hole. With so many incredible deals, it’s very likely you’ll fill your cart with so many great finds that you’ll forget why you even logged onto its site in the first place. (It’s okay, we’ve all been there.) So, to bring some more focus to your shopping spree, we’re sharing the three footwear finds we’re currently eying. And, if you browse for a few more things after adding these to your cart? So be it. After all, that’s the magic of Target. They’re currently offering a buy-one-get-one-50-percent-off deal on select styles.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A New Day Women’s Ruby Sneakers — $29.99

Image: A New Day. Image: A New Day.

Looking for a pair of shoes that can transition nicely from errands to a casual night with friends. These sneakers offer all-day comfort, plus they’ll go with just about anything. A flouncy sundress? Skinny jeans? Your go-to sweats? We’re thinking all of the above.

Women's Ruby Sneakers - A New Day $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

Universal Thread Women’s Zuri Mules — $25

Image: Universal Thread. Image: Universal Thread.

Lined with a plush faux shearling, these mules will trick your feet into thinking that you’re walking on cloud nine. (All while looking good, of course.) And, thanks to its easy slip-on silhouette, you’ll be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Women's Zuri Mules - Universal Thread $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

A New Day Women’s Natasha Lug Soled Sock Boots —$40

Image: A New Day. Image: A New Day.

You don’t have to wait until spring to rock some new—and seriously cute—shoes. Case in point: These adorable boots from A New Day. Between the thick, lug sole and sock-like fit, this pair will be cozy and oh-so chic all winter long. (Yes, even in that unfavorable blizzard.)

Women's Natasha Lug Soled Sock Boots $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

Women’s Reese Memory Foam Insole Sneakers – A New Day — $19.99

Image: A New Day. Image: A New Day.

Lace-less sneakers don’t always need to look super casual, as this pick shows. You can treat yourself to this chic, stepped-up slip-on shoe for only $20. The quilted texture makes this shoe a modern classic.

Women's Reese Memory Foam Insole Sneakers - A New Day $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

Women’s Taci Pull-On Ankle Boots – Universal Thread — $39.99

Image: Universal Thread. Image: Universal Thread.

Sick of trying to tear your boots off your feet? This Target option has a stretchy back and tab, so you can pull your shoes off without a fight. Plus, they’re stylish to boot (pun intended).

Women's Taci Pull-On Ankle Boots - Universal Thread $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

