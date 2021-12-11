If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are a bright spot in what is usually a freezing cold winter. The winter weather can look stunning from the inside looking out, but you won’t want to brave the cold without being prepared. Nothing is worse than going outside in the frigid cold and realizing your jacket isn’t going to cut it. If you’re in the market for a new coat or just feel like adding one to your collection, Target is having a huge sale on jackets right now, so it’s a great time to buy. All of the coats on this are under $50, so you won’t have to break the bank to add a puffy coat to your cart.

Here are a few designs we are loving right now. From short to long, from faux fur to sleek, from black to colorful, we found a coat that suits every style at Target. We don’t know how long this sale is going to last, so take advantage of it now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Target. Image: Target.

This Parka Jacket is perfect for anyone who likes a traditional look. We love the fur hood and versatile black color. It’s water- and wind-resistant making it perfect for snow days. It’s currently 30% off making it only $42… Talk about a serious steal.

Arctic Parka Jacket $42 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Target. Image: Target.

The mid-length matte puffer jacket from Target is great if you don’t love cropped jackets or super long ones — it’s the perfect in-between option. It even comes in some beautiful purple, pink and blue color options. If you’re looking to add some color to your wardrobe, this is a fun way to do it! It’s only $38.50 right now.

Mid Length Matte Puffer Jacket $38.50 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Target. Image: Target.

If you’re loving the faux fur trend as much as we are, then we’ve got a feeling you’ll love this powder blue option. We love the sherpa look and belted trench coach style. We think this is the perfect winter date night coat. For only $49, it’s a total bang for your buck.

Faux Fur Jacket $49 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Target. Image: Target.

Looking for a casual jacket? Target has got you covered. This Hooded Puffer Jacket is perfect for anyone into a classic style. We love the hooded feature and that it’s only $17.50.

Hooded Puffer Jacket $17.50 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Target. Image: Target.

Now, if you’re looking for a statement coat this is the one to buy. The long puffer jacket is a bright red shade and has a wet look, making it feel extra sleek. The long length makes it ideal for keeping you warm in cold weather. It’s $18 off right now, making it only $42.

Duvet Wet Look Puffer Jacket $42 Buy now Sign Up

Say goodbye to being unprepared for the winter. Run to Target to get your hands on some awesome coats, you seriously don’t want to miss out on this sale.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: