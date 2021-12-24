This New Hydrating Wrinkle Corrector Looks Like a Promising Botox Alternative & You Don’t Have to Wait to See Results

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Look, we’ve all been there. You look in the mirror right after waking up and are a bit shocked. Your fine lines are ever-present and your skin feels dry and dull. The winter is definitely not a friend to dry skin and wrinkles. Are you struggling to get rid of those stubborn lines? Then we might have just found the perfect product to try. If you’re in the market for a new skincare item to help lessen wrinkles or plump up your under-eye area, Murad has a new wrinkle corrector that looks pretty promising. It uses hydration to fill in those lines, making wrinkles less noticeable.

This Murad wrinkle corrector has a bunch of cool ingredients like Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, which boosts elasticity, Bioavailable Hyaluronic Acids, which instantly plumps and hydrates the skin and even Plant-Derived Squalane, which helps prevent moisture loss. In clinical studies for this new product, 96% saw smoother texture immediately after applying it, 90% showed improvements in forehead wrinkles and 100% showed improvements in eleven lines.

With results like that, we’re dying to try it ourselves. It’s definitely a luxury product, costing around $78 for a tube. However, if you’re looking for fast results and nice ingredients, this Murad wrinkle corrector looks like an amazing one to try, making that price tag a little more bearable.

If you’ve had enough of your wrinkles and are ready to say goodbye, but not ready to spend the money on filler or botox, this wrinkle corrector from Murad looks like an awesome option. We’ve got a feeling it’s going to be one of our new favorites, so check it out for yourself.

And if you need more information. we found a review for you.

“I received this Targeted Wrinkle Corrector complimentary from Murad Skincare,” A reviewer wrote. “I wasn’t sure what to expect with this product and I was pleasantly surprised with the results. I had been overdoing it with the retinol and this really helped to provide plumpness back into my skin, especially around the eyes.”

