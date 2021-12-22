We Found an Adjustable Rolling Pin & It’s Going to Change the Way You Bake Forever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Holiday baking has likely already taken over your kitchen and your 2022 baking resolutions might be about to kick off. Who doesn’t love getting together with family and making your grandma’s secret cookie recipe or just fun holiday-themed treats? Well, it’s important to stock up on all of those tools. Nothings worse than getting halfway done and realizing you don’t have cookie cutters, or a sifter, or even a rolling pin.

But if you want something a step above the basics, we just found the most wonderful tool for anyone who’ll be rolling out some homemade dough this holiday season. Say goodbye to traditional rolling pins and hello to this adjustable one. It’s an adjustable rolling pin that’ll ensure you flatten your dough to the right thickness, and it’s only $23 on Amazon. Now how cool is that?

If you bake a lot, especially if you enjoy making homemade cookies with the kids, this seems like it’ll make the process so much easier. When it comes to baking with the whole family, anything that’ll lessen the chances for error is a big win in our books.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Joseph Joseph. Image: Joseph Joseph.

This adjustable rolling pin from Joseph Joseph has some pretty cool features. It’s got 5 adjustable rings: 3/8, 1/4, 1/6, and 1/16-in. Depending on your recipe, it’ll likely say how thin you need to roll the dough. The rings ensure even and accurate rolling, taking all the guessing out for a stress-free baking experience. It even has inches marked on the actual pin so you can see how wide you’re rolling the dough. For only $23, we think this looks like a total steal.

Adjustable Rolling Pin $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: