Trying To Be More Eco-Friendly in 2022? These Reusable Silicone Bags Are a Must-Have

While anyone can make a positive change whenever they please, there’s something about the New Year that makes us want to restart on the right foot. Admittedly, there’s no shortage of New Year’s Resolutions to commit to — and products that make the habit a little easier to incorporate into your day to day routine. And, while a gym or new sneakers will help with your fitness goals and a planner is poised to keep you more organized, anyone who wants to be a little more sustainable might have a hard time knowing where to start. That’s where Stasher’s Platinum Silicone Bag Set comes in.

At first glance, this pick looks and seems just like the plastic baggies you’ve had in your kitchen for years. Their clever, seal closure makes it possible to store everything from last night’s leftovers to a handful of pretzels for your kid’s lunch.

But unlike the lunch bags from your youth, Stasher’s bags are made with an ultra-sturdy, BPA-free silicone. Instead of throwing these baggies out after a single use, you can throw them in the dishwasher and put ‘em to work over and over again. (We mean, just think about how much single-use plastic you’ll save each year!) And, why stop there? Because Stasher’s bags can withstand up to 425 degrees, they can be used in the microwave, freezer, oven, or even paired with a sous vide. Plus, the brand’s special Pinch-Loc closure will make sure your contents are locked into the bag, not leaking at the seams. Oh, and did we mention Stasher’s bags come in a bunch of fun colors? The perfect mix of form and function.

Normally, Stasher’s four-piece set costs $55; however, Amazon has currently dropped the price all the way down to $36. Though spending $36 on storage bags might still elicit a bit of sticker shock, remember you’ll save money in the long-run. (Those single-use plastic bags add up!) It doesn’t matter if you want to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle or are on the hunt for a good deal, this sale is simply too good to pass up.

