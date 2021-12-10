Stumped on Gift Ideas? These Last-Minute Target Holiday Presents Are Crowd-Pleasers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Deciding what gifts to get for the special people in your life can be an amazing feeling, especially seeing their faces light up with joy after you nailed the perfect gift. However, sometimes, there are those few people that are impossible to find a present for. Either they have everything they could want, give vague answers, or just give you no help in the great search. But when all else fails: We have Target.

Target is the go-to haven. They have everything from beauty gift sets to the cutest clothes, all for a bargain. How can someone not be obsessed with Target? And when the holidays come, they hold nothing back with gift options. If you’re overwhelmed by all that Target has to offer, don’t worry, we’re here to help.

If you’re still looking for that perfect gift, check out some of our top picks from Target below. And guess what? You can still get them before December 25.

Women’s dluxe by dearfoams Kimberly Genuine Shearling Scuff Slippers — $35

Made with Australian sheepskin and shearling, treat that special person in your life to some timeless, cozy slippers. These comfy slippers are perfect for anyone looking to stay warm this holiday season.

Woodwick Amber Glass Candle Gift Set Coconut + Honey & Vanilla + Bergamot — $10

You’re lying if you don’t spend twenty minutes sniffing every candle at Target. This pack of two luxurious wood wick candles are perfect to fit into any home aesthetic. The scents of vanilla, bergamot, honey, and coconut can fill your home, filling you with joy.

Dr. Teal’s Lavender Regimen Gift Set — $9.99

Treat someone you love (or even yourself) to a soothing bubble bath set from Dr. Teals. Scented with lavender, this five-piece set will help anyone you know to relax in an instant.

Men’s Soft Gym Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt – All in Motion — $32

This top-rated hooded sweatshirt is the perfect gift for so many people in your family — your husband, brother, or dad, to name a few. Made with recycled polyester and quick-dry fabric, this gift will surely last a long time.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker — $10, originally $12.99

This mini waffle maker is an adorable stocking stuffer. This non-stick appliance cooks waffles in minutes — and it doesn’t take up much storage.

