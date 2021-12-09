Shopping at the Last Minute? Check Out These Customer-Favorite Products from Nordstrom That’ll Arrive Before December 25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re still mentally back in 2010 and processing that 2022 is less than a month away, the reality is that the holidays are nearly here. The lights are already out, the decorations are nearly complete and you may have already indulged in a few holiday candles — but have you checked off everything on your shopping list?

Save yourself some stress and start shopping ASAP. It can be hard to figure out what is going to ship in time, but Nordstrom makes it easy, because they have a label underneath their products that reads “Arrives before Christmas” in green and “Arrives after Christmas” in red. They’re one of the few retailers making this distinction.

And if that weren’t enough, Nordstrom has some amazing products for sale, even though Cyber Week has come and gone. From kids’ toys to cozy clothing, there’s no shortage of gift ideas.

Check out some of our top picks below.

UGG Leda Cozy Socks — $18

Image:UGG. UGG.

These darling coral socks from UGG are perfect for the family member that loses it for fuzzy socks. Both stretchy and warm, these socks fit sizes five to ten!

UGG Leda Cozy Socks $18.00

Baby Einstein Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet — $22.99

Image: BABY EINSTEIN. baby einstein.

This interactive Baby Einstein tablet provides hours of creativity and learning with a plethora of options. For ages six months and up, it also plays over 150 sounds for a fully comprehensive playtime experience.

Baby Einstein Magic Touch Curiosity Tablet $22.99

ZELLA Restore Soft Pocket Leggings — $48.75, originally $65

Image: ZELLA. ZELLA.

Time to break a sweat with these stunning and functional high-waisted leggings. With a comfy yet sporty feel to it, these are perfect for either working out or running errands throughout the day.

ZELLA Restore Soft Pocket Leggings $48.75

Bliss Plush Throw — $39.95

Image: Nordstrom. Image: Nordstrom.

Everyone appreciates a cozy throw — especially a stylish and plush one like this. Your family member or friend won’t mind this throw displayed on their couch. Plus, it comes in many colors.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw $39.50

Estee Lauder 29 Beauty Essentials Resilience Set — $75.00

Image: Estée Lauder. ESTÉE LAUDER.

Feel like royalty with this luxurious beauty gift set from Estée Lauder this holiday season. It comes with an array of products such as the Advanced Night Repair Serum, eyeshadow palettes, and fan-favorite lipsticks — to name a few.

Estée Lauder 29 Beauty Essentials Resilience Set $75.00

