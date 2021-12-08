Hurry — This Sunrise Alarm Clock Is a Must-Have For The Winter & It’s Currently 45% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is upon us, which means the days are shorter and the nights are so much longer. During this yuletide season, we know it’s going to be tough for you to pull yourself out of bed and get started on your day. I mean, who wouldn’t want to just stay in their warm, cozy bed and hibernate for the next three months? While that sounds like the epitome of our wintertime dreams, we know you have a lot on your plate, and need to wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day no matter what season it is. Fortunately, JALL’s Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock is here to help coax you out of your bed in the early morning hours. It’s perfect for adults and kids, but you’ll have to hurry to get yours — Amazon’s 45 percent off sale on the beloved alarm clock ends in the next few hours!

We’re sure you’re eager to learn more about this alarm clock before making your purchase, so let’s give you a quick rundown on why this alarm clock is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. This digital clock is designed with everyone in mind, and features a simulation light that gets brighter as it gets closer to your alarm going off. Basically, this alarm clock functions as your own little ray of sunshine to get your body ready for the morning.

Image: JALL. JALL.

Of course, there’s a lot more to this digital clock. Along with being the perfect night light and bedside lamp, the clock features an AM and FM radio (remember those!) and has a snooze function set to 9-minute intervals. Along with the brilliant yellow hue, featured above, this clock also has lights in blue, indigo, purple, red, orange, and green.

Plus, there are a number of soothing sounds you can choose from as your alarm — streams, a beep, wind bells, and soft music are just a few of your options. If nothing else, the price will definitely convince you. This alarm clock is currently on sale for 45 percent off. So what are you waiting for?! Get your Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock before the sale ends tonight.

