Stop whatever you’re doing: Winter and holiday seasonal candles are here — and they’re on sale. Every year, we’re gifted with the best of the best seasonal products, from festive treats to delicious scents from one of our favorite candle retailers, Yankee Candle. Whether you’re more of a sweet scent fan or are obsessed with something a little muskier, Yankee Candle has a scent for virtually anyone. And for a limited time, Yankee Candle’s three-wick candles are at a huge discount.

From their coveted holiday candles to some bestsellers (and even some from last season), selected three-wick candles are now only $10. So prepare those shopping carts and check out some of our top three-wick candle choices below.

If you’re shopping for a Yankee candle superfan, this is the perfect opportunity. They’ll have enough candles to burn for months. That’s the thing about these three-wick candles — they can burn for up to 50 hours.

Balsam & Cedar — $10, originally $24.50

The Balsam & Cedar Holiday candle is consistently a fan-favorite, especially for those who can’t resist a good, earthy scent. Described as smelling as cedarwood, juniper wood, and balsam, this concoction is the perfect smell for those who have a soft spot for everything to do with nature.

Sicilian Lemon — $10, originally $24.50

This lemon candle is perfect for those who still daydream of the summertime. The Sicilian Lemon is described as “so fresh, so full of zest” and is so going in our shopping carts.

Coconut Beach — $10, originally $24.50

If you want to bring the beach to you, the quickest — and most affordable — way of doing so is with this coconut beach candle. With notes of coconut, pineapple, and Tahitian vanilla, you can easily feel like it’s the depths of summer in the dead of winter.

