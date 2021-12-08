Halle Berry Revealed Her ‘Favorite’ Exfoliator Of All Time & It’s More Affordable Than You Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry has a lot going for her: She’s an Oscar-winning actress, a director and has managed to somehow look the same as she did twenty years ago. Like anyone who has been in the public eye for decades, she has her skincare secrets that everyone wants to know every detail of. And shockingly, her routine isn’t as pricey as you’d expect — especially with her “favorite” exfoliator.

During quarantine, Berry decided to use her #FitnessFriday series on Instagram TV to instead showcase her simple, four-step skincare routine. After washing with a gentle cleanser, Berry always grabs her ‘favorite’ exfoliator, according to the video. “You do it until you feel like all that dead skin has gone bye-bye… I’ve tried lots of [scrubs] over the years,” she says. “And it constantly stays my favorite.”

So what is her coveted favorite exfoliator? The fan-favorite $30 OLEHENRIKSEN Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub.

Great for oily and combination skin types, the OLEHENRIKSEN Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub contains powerful ingredients like lactic acid, glycolic acid and volcanic sand, so you can literally feel you just had a facial at the spa. The dual-action scrub targets pores and uneven skin texture to leave your skin as healthy as Berry’s.

Per the brand’s study, after two weeks 100% of users agreed the exfoliator smoothed, softened, and balanced their skin.

Customers all over Sephora have raved about the scrub, saying it’s “refreshing,” “smells amazing,” and many even agree with Berry in saying it’s the best facial scrub they ever tried.

The brand recommends applying to damp skin then massaging in an upward, circular motion two to three times per week for optimal results.

