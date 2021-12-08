Drew Barrymore Shared Her Genius Gifting Hack & You’ll Never Be Without a Present Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to shopping advice and recommendations, we trust entrepreneur, talkshow host, author and actress Drew Barrymore to guide us. The quadruple-threat knows a thing or two about products after developing her own beauty line, FLOWER Beauty, in 2013, and a line of aesthetically-pleasing cookware, Beautiful, in 2021. She also established herself as a shopping guru on social media with her product testing videos and through The Drew Barrymore Show‘s Little Yellow Book. We haven’t even mentioned the two books she’s penned, a memoir called Wildflower and a cookbook titled Rebel Homemaker.

Now, she’s here to help with your holiday shopping woes. Barrymore curated a gift guide with Amazon that sheds a spotlight on small businesses. Even though you might not associate Amazon with that, Amazon does in fact have lots of smaller sellers that you can shop from. We chatted with Barrymore about this special gift guide and also got her tips on how to survive (and appreciate) the holidays.

Why is shopping and supporting small businesses so important during the holiday season?

DB: As an entrepreneur, I know how challenging it is to build something from scratch and to find a way to stand out from all of the other products out there. It’s really important to me to support and shine a light on the innovative products out there to keep independent brands and original thinkers alive.

How did you find your small business picks on Amazon? And how did you decide which small businesses to include?

DB: I’ve gotta tell ya…it was really hard to select just a few businesses. There are a lot of great products out there, and a lot of really smart entrepreneurs! It came down to the ones that offer products that resonate with me at this moment in time: kids development, pet products, cooking-related items, and home solutions are what I am gravitating to these days.

If you had to choose, which two products on your list are your favorites and why?

DB: Gosh, it was hard enough to pick the businesses on the list! I don’t honestly know that I can narrow it down to just two. I loved that the guys from Rocco & Roxie made bandanas for my pet bearded dragon Jeremy – that was super thoughtful of them. And the Zen of Slow Cooking spices are the perfect thing heading into the cold season in the northeast.

Do you have any tips for finding a holiday gift for the person who has everything?

DB: I don’t think gifts need to be expensive or flashy – it’s truly the thought that counts! I keep a closet full of cool finds so that I always have the perfect thing on tap. As an avid reader and cookbook collector, I also love to give books and cookbooks. You can never have enough of either, whether you’ve selected something from the modern best-seller list to the classics that can be read over and over again.

The holidays can be so stressful for moms. How do you treat yourself during this busy season?

DB: I just try to remember the intentions of the holidays, and not get bogged down by the pressure that sometimes comes with making it Instagram-perfect. I try to spend time with my daughters and my closest friends, and binge all the books and series that have piled up!

