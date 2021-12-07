Best Buy’s Cyber Week Deals Are Still Going On — Here Are the Ones You Should Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because Cyber Week is technically over doesn’t mean the deals are coming to a screeching halt. In fact, some of our favorite retailers are extending their sales well into the week, giving us another chance to save big on our holiday shopping. Case in point: Best Buy.

Since the retailer first opened its doors in 1966, Best Buy has the ultimate destination for all your technological needs. A smart television? Some new kitchen appliances? Those earbuds that everyone seems to have? Check, check, and check. And, thanks to its extended sale, you can buy the latest and greatest gadgets for a fraction of the price.

But, with so little and so many sales to shop, finding the best bang for your buck can feel like the shopping equivalent to a needle in a haystack. Don’t worry, that’s where we come in. To help you streamline your shopping — and keep your time mindlessly scrolling to a minimum — we hand-selected the best deals Best Buy has to offer. All you need to do is add your favorites to your cart.

Insignia 32″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV — $50 Off

After spending almost two years at home — and, let’s be honest, in front of your television — there’s a good chance you might be in desperate need of a new set. Fortunately, Best Buy’s taking $50 off this well-appointed option from Insignia. Not only does it have easy access to all your favorite streaming platforms, but it also has Amazon’s voice system built right in. That way, you can simply ask Alexa to put on the good ‘ole Yule Log.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer — $250 Off

Anyone who wants to whip up a fresh batch of sugar cookies will be thrilled to hear that Best Buy’s taking 50 percent off a KitchenAid stand mixer. With a spacious five-quart bowl, 10 speeds, and planetary rotation that hits 67 touchpoints, it’s no wonder why KitchenAid is the gold standard of stand mixers. And, since this prized appliance rarely goes on sale, you won’t want to snooze on this deal.

Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $51 Off

Wake up and smell the coffee: you need this Keurig in your life. On sale for $79, this space-efficient model makes whipping up a fresh brew as easy as popping a K-Cup pod into the machine.

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum — $95 Off

Want to keep your home in tip-top shape, but don’t want to spend hours on chores? This Roomba can clean your home with just a touch of a button. (The magic lies in its accompanying app, which will let you start, stop, and schedule cleanings whenever you want.) To sweeten an already enticing offer, Best Buy is taking $95 off the asking price.

