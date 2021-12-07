You’ll Want To Wear These Sophisticated & Cozy UGG Booties All Winter Long — Plus, They’re 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The temperatures have dropped and winter is well on the way, so you know what that means. It’s time to replenish your wardrobe with a few seasonal essentials that are versatile and practical for the chilly days ahead. We’re talking new coats, festive sweaters, and so much more. Recently, we’ve been eyeing a certain pair of UGG McKay Water Resistant Booties that are perfect for the office and just as stylish and cozy — plus, they’re currently 25% off on Nordstrom.

Whether it’s casual Friday or you’re kicking off the Monday grind, these boots are so reliable to keep you on your feet and feeling comfortable all day long. These water-resistant booties feature the iconic UGG style with the added comfort of a plush footbed for those long days when you’re on your feet. Did we mention, these boots aren’t like your average pair of winter shoes either.

Image: UGG UGG.

In fact, the McKay Water Resistant Bootie features lightweight stability so you won’t be dragging your feet through the snow by the end of the day. Along with the above chestnut suede color, these boots also come in black and charcoal for total versatility. These aren’t your average pair of UGG boots; they’re an elevated, sophisticated shoe that will carry you where you need to go. So whether you’re heading to the boardroom or running an errand out in the snow, these boots are reliable, fashionable, and cozy enough to get you where you’re going.

