REN Skincare Is Having a Massive End-of-Year Sale & It Includes an Award-Winning Dark Spot Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s award season, spooky season, and most importantly, end-of-the-year sales season. From Target to even more Amazon Epic Daily deals than we’re normally used to, everyone is bringing out the big sales — including this luxurious, vegan skincare brand, REN Skincare.

REN Skincare is not only a vegan, cruelty-free brand, but it has some of the most coveted products for both wrinkle-fighting and skin nourishment. Whether it be an eye cream or a new serum, it’s hard to resist buying the entire line. And luckily, their end-of-season sale just made all of their products a lot more affordable. You can save on both select skincare gift sets and individual favorites. It’s unusual to see an end-of-year-sale kick off so early, so it’s definitely worth shopping. But you’ll want to treat yourself to this sale before it disappears.

Check out some of our top three picks below.

Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream — $36.40, originally $52.00

Image: REN Clean Skincare.

Not only did this moisturizer win the coveted Marie Claire Skin Award, but this luxurious dark-spot removing cream is clinically proven to reduce the size of spots in a week. Thousands of people have credited this product for their newfound “glowing” skin.

Keep Young And Beautiful Firm And Lift Eye Cream — $30.80, originally $44

Image: REN Skincare.

This vegan eye cream both lifts and nourishes the under-eye area, along with minimizing any fine lines. Some customers said they “instantly felt better after applying” this luxurious, natural cream.

Bio Retinoid™ Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Oil — $48.30, originally $69

Image: REN Clean Skincare.

This anti-aging serum is made with sought-after ingredients like tick flower extract, rosehip seed oil, and bakuchiol for your optimal skin texture. Many customers have called this gentle product their new holy grails, and we can’t say we blame them.

