Still Searching for Gifts? Target’s Limited-Time Sale on Beauty Gift Sets Is a Gold Mine for Presents

There’s a reason that Target is everyone’s go-to place. From having literally everything we could want to boasting some of the best deals for the holiday season, it’s no wonder we basically we live in Target. Along with their usual deals and delicious, seasonal Wondershop treats, Target is also having a rare sale on their beauty products: A buy-one-get-one-25%-off deal on select beauty gift sets — and there’s no shortage on that.

From neutral nail polish sets to having a personal spa at home, these deals won’t last long. Check out some of our top picks from Target’s BOGO sale below!

10 Pc Makeup Brush Gift Set — $10.00

For the parent whose kid is begging you to get started on wearing makeup, get them started with this ten-piece brush set. From a foundation brush to a highlight brush, this is a great starter kit for those dabbling in the makeup world.

Advent Calendar Gift Set – Target Beauty Capsule — $20.00

Our two favorite things: advent calendars and Target. This skincare-based advent calendar has sample sizes of so many customer favorites, like the Burt’s Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream, Pixi Skintreats Glow Tonic Exfoliating Toner, and the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge, to name a few.

10 Pc Nail Polish Gift Set – Neutral — $10.00

You can never go wrong with neutral nail polish — and this neutral set has you covered for a long time. Containing neutral pinks, browns, and more, this set is perfect for the one getting into nail polish or the expert in the family.

“Spa at Home” Best of Box Gift Set – Target Beauty Capsule — $15.00

This Target set takes the phrase “treat yourself” to a new level. This travel-size kit comes with everyone one could need while on the go: from whitening strips to moisturizers.

