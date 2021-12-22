Treat Yourself to This Best-Selling Electric Can Opener & Make Food Prep Easier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sick of the 5-minute battle with the can opener and lid of the can? Me too, honestly. Opening a can is always a little unnecessarily stressful and takes a little more elbow grease than it should. But you aren’t beholden to the can openers that your mother and grandmother used — luckily, we’re in the 21st century and there’s a top-rated electric can opener out there that’ll make your life so much easier.

Whether you’re the free spirit who could never say no to a hiking trip or have a soft spot for soups on a frosty night, you need a quality can opener. At the top of Amazon’s Bestseller List for electric can openers is a colorful, portable electric can opener from Kitchen Mama.

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener is a customer favorite, with more 46,000 reviews and nearly 4.5 stars. The automatic can opener has a lid remover, a tilted (and improved) blade and a magnet. With its ergonomic design, it’s perfect for on-the -go or as another tool in your kitchen cabinets to use in a pinch.

The brand recommends using it in three easy steps: Push to start, wait for the 360-degree rotation, and then push the button again — you’re done!

One Amazon customer said, “… We are all pleased with this opener and would certainly purchase more for gifts.”

Another added that it’s a “creative genius,” saying, “I bought this for a special needs friend who only has one arm/hand available. He loves it. Can easily open cans because it works all by itself with the touch of a button.”

