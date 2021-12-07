These Target Holiday Treats Are Must-Haves for the Whole Family — Including This DIY Hot Cocoa Bomb Kit

Besides the gifts and decorations, the seasonal treats are one of the best parts of the holiday season. Treats get a little sweeter, a little more decorative, and a whole lot tastier — we can’t explain why, it’s just true. That’s why we want to stock up on all the best treats before the holidays end.

Target’s Wondershop collection has always been a fan-favorite, from their beautiful designs to sinfully delicious treats — this year is no different. While we love the typical treats, we’re really obsessing over this Make Your Own Hot Drink Bomb Kit.

For the past few years, we’ve been loving everything that has to do with cocoa bombs. Every season, new ones pop up and go straight into our shopping cart. But this year, Wondershop has a make-your-own kit, so they can be as simple or as ornate as you want! Along with that, there are a couple of other products we can’t help but put in our cart.

Wondershop Holiday Make Your Own Hot Drink Bomb Kit — $9.99

Image: Target Wondershop.

We’ve all obsessed over the hot cocoa bombs on TikTok, but this time, Target upped the ante with this make-your-own kit. Not only can you enjoy a cocoa bomb, but you can also create them and have the whole family join in!

Wondershop Holiday Cocoa Triangle Gift — $9.99

Image: Target. Wondershop.

This triangle gift is a bunch of gifts in one, made up of smaller triangular-shaped packaging. The delicious cocoa recipes include chocolate, caramel, snickerdoodle, and s’mores, to name a few.

Wondershop Ornaments Holiday Popcorn Tin — $9.99

Image: Target. Wondershop.

Contained in a beautifully decorated tin, this Wondershop creation contains some delicious, different popcorn. Perfect as a stocking stuffer or an office holiday party snack, you can never go wrong with sumptuous popcorn.

