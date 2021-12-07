This Top-Rated Handheld Vacuum Is 30% Off & Necessary for Pre-Holiday Cleaning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

They say the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also an incredibly busy period for avid hosts. Whether you’re throwing a festive dinner party for your inner circle or inviting the entire family over to open presents on Christmas morning, hosting during the holidays can be a tad overwhelming. And, somewhere in between putting up the decorations and whipping up a fresh batch of gingerbread cookies, you’ll have to tidy up your space. As luck would have it, Amazon’s taking $30 off Black + Decker’s handheld vacuum — just in time for your pre-holiday cleaning session.

There’s a reason why this pick has more than 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, a 4.5/5 rating on the site, and a covetable “Amazon’s Choice” badge. Made with a lightweight, compact construction, this vacuum can clear up those dusty, hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in a snap. (This vacuum also comes with two attachments and a rotating nozzle to really work its magic.) The ultra-strong suction is powerful enough to pick up dust bunnies, shedded hair, and those stubborn food crumbs. The generous 20.6-oz. dirt bowl will let you clean up those crevices in one fell swoop, while the triple-layer cyclonic action will keep your vacuum in tip-top shape. Oh, and did we mention a single charge can last you up to 18 months?

And, if you need any more convincing, just have a look at the rave reviews. After all, there’s a reason why one user refers to this vacuum as “the best decision you’ll ever make.”

Though Black + Decker’s handheld vacuum normally costs $100, Amazon’s shaving $30 off the price for a limited time only. So, you’re gearing up for a seasonal soiree or want to keep your home tidy year-round, this pick is a worthy addition to your cart.

