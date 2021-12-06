One of Martha Stewart’s Favorite Beauty Products Is Being Sold in a Bundle at Costco for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This time of year it’s honestly hard not to feel dry and crusty every time you step outside. Or inside. Between forced-air heating, the chilly winter winds, cold temperatures, and dry, dry air everywhere you turn, your skin can feel parched even if you’re slathered in moisturizer. But you’re in luck, because one of Martha Stewart’s favorite skin pick-me-ups this time of year is being sold in an affordable bundle at Costco, and it will perk your face right up.

It’s Mario Badescu’s Facial Sprays, now being sold in a bundle of all three varities at Costco. Instagram account CostcoSisters first spotted the deal. The three-pack includes the formula with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater (pink), Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea (green), and Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender (purple). Each bottle holds 6 ounces of the fragrant facial spray, and the bundle is being sold for just $19.99.

And honestly, we really trust Stewart’s skincare recommendations, and not just because she looks amazing. She also spends a lot of time outdoors in the winter on her farm, and she travels extensively, meaning she’s no stranger to the way dry cold air can wreak havoc on your skin. If she’s recommending it, chances are it works.

The Mario Badescu Facial Spray bundle is not currently available on Costco’s website, so you’ll need an active membership so you can head to the store to try to hunt it down. To make things a little easier, you can also call your local Costco and ask if they have item number 1602740 in stock.

However, we also found a similar bundle on Amazon. It’s a three pack of the classic Mario Badescu Facial Spray, but it features 4 ounce bottles rather than 6 ounce. It’s also a little cheaper, since it’s currently 25 percent off, so you can get the bundle for $15.75.

Courtesy of Mario Badescu.

Used with your favorite facial moisturizer, this Martha Stewart-approved skin care spray will keep your skin feeling hydrated all winter long.

