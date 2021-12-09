The Most Festive Ways to Celebrate the Holidays (and Potentially Win Some Free Starbucks!)

The twinkle that lights up the night, the holiday soundtrack heard ‘round the clock, the baked goods that fill the air—the most wonderful time of the year is officially here. There’s so much to celebrate this year, why not enjoy a little holiday cheer every day? Savoring the season can be as simple as stepping up your usual Starbucks run by swapping your usual order for a special seasonal blend or putting a little extra pep in your step with some Holiday tracks. It’s all about making spirits bright, right? Here, how to make the magic last from now until New Year’s and beyond.

Treat Yourself

While you’re shopping for everyone else on your list, give yourself a treat, too, by playing Starbucks For Life. Not only will you have the chance to win the motherload—Starbucks For Life for the next 30 years—but a ton of amazing swag like a Limited-Edition Ravensburger® puzzle. To play, download the Starbucks app and join Starbucks® Rewards. You can earn Stars for each qualifying purchase at participating stores, which can be redeemed for Rewards—like free food, drinks, and more.

For Starbucks Rewards members, each purchase at Starbucks (up to two per day) earns you a play in the Starbucks For Life game, as does completing weekly challenges. Simply tap the Snow Globe on the App so it shakes and you’ll either get an Instant Win or a game piece (hello, Betty the Yeti or Gingerbrad the Gingerbread man!) to collect and redeem toward a prize.

Swap your standard cup for something festive

Sure, you’re an Iced Vanilla Latte devotee, and yes, it’s delish. But instead of getting your tried-and-true, why not trade it for a festive treat like the new Starbucks Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte? The dreamy mix of Starbucks Blonde® espresso and almondmilk over ice, topped with red and green sprinkles, will instantly conjure visions of sugar cookies dancing in your head. Sip all the sweetness of the season to start your day in a merry way.

Put holiday rock on repeat

Ok, so maybe some people (not all) feel the classic crooning Holiday tracks are overplayed, but there’s always a spot on any playlist for a little holiday rock. We say, get all your up-tempo holiday hits on repeat. Trust us, there’s no quicker way to get in the spirit than hearing your fave 1980s bands set the tune for the season. Stream in the car, on a jog, or around town while grabbing a cup of coffee from Starbucks—you can even access a music playlist within the Starbucks for Life game. Warning: spontaneous dancing may ensue.

Cue the Holiday classics

The weather outside may be frightful, but curling up inside with the warmth and coziness of your favorite seasonal Starbucks drink (Peppermint Mocha? Caramel Brulée Latte?) and creating new family traditions like binging holiday movies or conquering a puzzle together is the best part of winter. Then hit the overhead lights, turn on some tiny twinkles—whether on your tree or strewn from the ceiling—and get comfy. Movie night done right.

Fill your home with seasonal scents while you sip

Sugar and spice and everything nice—enjoying a festive fragrance while you sip your favorite, freshly brewed Starbucks® coffee evokes all the feels. While you can’t always have a batch of cookies in the oven, filling your home with the holiday’s best smells can be as easy as stocking up on some scented candles. A smoky aroma that mimics the smell of a crackling fire or sweet vanilla that stands in for sugar cookies will make your space waft with warmth and sweetness.

