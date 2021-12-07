QVC’s Sale on Coveted Gifts Features Everything From Candles To Bread-Makers — & They’ll Arrive On Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Not to add to your anxiety, but Christmas is less than three weeks away. Yup, it’s coming sooner than you think — and it’s crunch time. If you still have to shop for your kids, mother-in-law and pick out a variety of stocking stuffers, you might be starting to worry about shipping delays and whether things are going to arrive before Santa does.

Luckily when crunch time rolls around, the sales roll in as well — and QVC has some of the best deals on giftable items that we’ve seen this holiday season. Whether you’re searching for the perfect cleaning appliance or new beauty gift set, there’s something for everyone.

Check out some of our top picks from QVC’s holiday sale below.

Origins Plantscription Lifting Concentrate & Lifting Cream — $57, originally $95

‘Tis the season for all-natural beauty gift sets, especially for these Origins Plantscription duo. With the Powerful Lifting Cream and Concentrate, this duo will up the ante for your anti-aging skincare routine.

West Bend 3-lb Multi-Function Bread-maker — $84.98, originally $111.92

Ever since Joanna Gaines said you need a bread-maker for Christmas, we haven’t stopped fantasizing about snagging one of our own. This multi-function bread-maker set has a dozen programmable settings and different loaf sizes, so you get the perfect loaf every time.

HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Set of (3) 14oz Fall Favorites Candle Set — $39.98, originally $49.50

For the person who loves anything fall, sneak these three-set fall-themed candles into their stocking. The candles are 14 ounces and come in the scents of deep-dish apple pie, crimson leaves, and golden harvest pumpkin.

The Comfy Original 1/4-Zip Wearable Blanket — $39.98, originally $47

Remember when we were all obsessing over the Snuggie? Well, here’s something even better: a literal, wearable blanket that can double as a stylish hoodie. Made of breathable, warm polyester, this oversized ensemble is perfect for anyone in the family.

EyeVac Home Touchless Sensor Activated Vacuum — $79.98, originally $114

Sweeping has never been so easy with this touchless, sensor-activated vacuum. All you have to do is your usual sweeping routine, but leave the pile in front of this vacuum and say goodbye to all the debris!

