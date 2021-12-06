Jennifer Aniston Swears By This Skin-Tightening Facial & You Can Do It At Home With This Tool — Which Is $100 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a facial, why not treat yourself to a luxurious, at-home facial — that’s also approved by a Friends alum?

In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston said she swears by micro-current facials. “It’s like a little workout for your face,” she said. “If you don’t work out, eventually everything drops.” If you’re unfamiliar with micro-current facials, they’re basically when you place electrically charged pads on your face to stimulate the muscles — thus both tightening and toning.

Instead of going to get this micro-current treatment done professionally, you can do it in your home and get similar results. The NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is beloved by Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid, and Miranda Kerr. It’s a daily toning tool that helps you achieve lifted and tightened skin, if used regularly.

And for a limited time, it’s $100 off at QVC.

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device w/10oz Aqua Gel — $100 Off

Along with the powerful tool, the NuFACE kit comes with an Aqua Gel. Containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glacial water, it serves as a conductor for the NuFACE device, so it protects and hydrates your skin during the treatment.

The brand recommends using it five minutes a day for up to five times a week on your jowls, jawline, cheeks, eyebrow, and forehead.

