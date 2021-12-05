January Jones’ New Instagram Post Shows Her Entire, Luxurious Skincare Routine & Here Are Our Top Picks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t stared at January Jones’ newest selfie, specifically how gorgeous her skin looks — you may be lying. Jone’s skin is perpetually glowing and seems to age backward. Like everyone, we want to know the secret of her skincare products that’s become her personal fountain of youth. And we found them.

On Dec 1, Jones posted a series of photos to her Instagram, showing her favorites and what she uses for her daily skincare routine — and wow, there’s a lot. Some are nearly $1,000 and some are more in our monthly budget for skincare (thank goodness).

The two products from her snapshots that we’re loving right now are the Allies of Skin 20 Vitamin C Brighten Firm Serum and the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water.

We’ve seen the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water at our local drugstore, and we’ve had our eye on it for some time. And now that it has Jone’s stamp of approval, it must be good.

Made with gentle, multi-tasking ingredients, this gentle micellar water is perfect for any skin type to remove dirt, oil, and makeup all in one. The brand recommends shaking the bottle well and pouring it into a press pad before wiping.

Now if you really want to give yourself an end-of-the-year treat, then maybe it’s time to invest in the Allies of Skin 20 Vitamin C Brighten Firm Serum. Not only does it firm your skin, it repairs tired skin, promotes radiance, and also contains some very rare ingredients like citrus cells. The brand recommends using it daily. You start by shaking it well, then applying two to four pumps all over.

