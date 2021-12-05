Kate Middleton’s Favorite, Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale At Zappos For a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it be a hair product she was grooving on for a season or her favorite turtleneck, there’s no denying that the world loves to see what Kate Middleton loves. Chances are if you’ve seen Kate Middleton out and about the past decade, then you’ve caught a glimpse of her minimalist staple sneakers.

According to katemiddletonstyle.org — also known as the go-to website for any of Kate’s looks — she has worn these sneakers since 2016, debuting the look during her visit to Victoria in British Columbia, Canada. Since then, she’s been sporting them all over the globe — and we finally found out which pair they are.

The classic white Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker has been an ongoing staple on Zappos and now, we’re thinking they may sell out sooner rather than later. While they don’t have the hunter green pairs she’s also rocked in her outings, the white pairs are still available — and majorly on sale for a limited time.

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker Superga.

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker $45.50, originally $65.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker is now 30% off on Zappos as a part of their ongoing Cyber Week deals.

These ever-so-stylish sneakers are the epitome of comfort with a sturdy, cotton silhouette, cushioned footbed, and simple lace-ups. It’s no wonder Kate loves these so much — the casual, simple elegance of these shoes is classic Kate.

Now customers recommend getting either half a size or a full size larger than your normal size for optimal comfort.

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.

