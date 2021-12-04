Deal Alert! — Meghan Markle’s Versatile, Go-To Body Care Product Is Less Than $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the little things that make us feel like a princess. Whether it be an effective lip balm or a new keratin hair treatment, it’s important to feel like royalty. And if you’re itching to feel like a royal, maybe it’s time to look into some Royal-approved products — specifically from the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle.

Meghan has been quite open about all of her luxurious — but surprisingly affordable — routines. From skincare to hair care, right when you think you’ve heard it all, she adds another step and we’re headed to the shopping carts. This time, it’s with a classic.

For body care, Meghan revealed to the Today Show that she always grabs her favorite soap, Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Liquid Soap in Lavender. (And if you’re not a lavender fan, she also uses the almond one). But she loves this because “ the smell lasts for such a long time.”

Dr. Bronner’s 16 oz. 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Liquid Soap in Lavender both cleanses your body and mind with its calming scent and effective ingredients.

But here’s the thing: it doesn’t have to be for hair. One of the best parts of Dr. Bronner’s products is that they can be used for a plethora of things. This one specifically can be used to clean your face, body, hair, food, dishes, laundry, and your pets. And no worries because it’s all-natural.

So it’s no wonder a versatile woman like Meghan loves such versatile products.

