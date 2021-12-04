Hurry — Sephora Finally Revealed All the Must-Have Skincare Gift Sets & Our Top Picks Are All Less Than $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it be an Amazon Daily Deal or the random sale from Rue La La, we can’t get enough of all the sales that come with the holiday season. And one of our favorites just dropped not only some sales, but their brands dropped some brand-new gift sets.

That’s right, it’s that wonderful time at Sephora where so many of their brands release beauty gift sets, packed with everything we could want. But this year, Sephora is promoting their brand-new skincare sets and they’re something that dreams are made of.

They also have it arranged in the $25 range, $50 range, and $75 range. But we found some amazing sets — all less than $40.

Check out some of our top skin care sets from celebrity-approved brands that dropped on Sephora.

Origins Bestsellers Recruitment Set — $29.00

As one of Britney Spears’ favorite skincare brands, you know they have to be amazing. This holiday set comes with the Origins face wash, masks, lotions, and serums, all in one gorgeous holiday set, perfect for any skincare lover you know.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit — $39.00, originally $49.00

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit Glow Recipe.

One of Lizzo’s go-to brands, Glow Recipe, just dropped a must-have holiday kit with their fan-favorite sellers: all Watermelon Glow. With a hyaluronic clay, toner, and serum, this set will help you achieve your skincare dreams — all in really cute packaging as well.

Tatcha Dewy Cleanse + Hydrate — $25.00

Tatcha Dewy Cleanse + Hydrate Tatcha.

If both Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston love their products, they have to be luxurious. As a holiday treat, Tatcha is selling a two-step mini-set with products made for optimal hydration.

