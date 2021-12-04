Princess Diana Swore By This Face Cream For Her Rosacea For Most Of Her Life & It’s Still Available At Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from Princess Diana’s routine?

It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour.

Now, allegedly, Princess Diana had rosacea for most of her life, and since her skin was so sensitive, she was highly selective in the products she chose. And according to Harper’s Bazaar per Yahoo, Clarins was one of her go-to brands, reportedly swearing by the Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20. While many of her other go-to products have been discontinued in recent years, this cult-favorite moisturizer is still available at Ulta.

Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20 Clarins.

Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20 $55 Buy now Sign Up

The Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20 is a versatile moisturizer that hydrates anywhere it’s applied and fights any sight of stress or aging. Made for all skin types, this moisturizer uses natural, powerful ingredients for optimal radiance.

Over 85% of consumers reported having more youthful-looking skin after using it for two weeks. As a bonus: it’s non-comedogenic!

The brand recommends warming the product between your palms and patting it all around your face and neck around 15 minutes before sun exposure. Remember to be gentle and move outward when rubbing it into the skin.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.

