The Long-Awaited LEGO x Target Collection Started Today & So Many Holiday Gifts Are Already Selling Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

December is here and with it comes everything that screams holiday spirit. From decorations to your favorite Christmas sweater, everything is coming out. Along with that comes the winter attire, like cozy throw blankets and warm sweaters. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year — and Target’s newest collection may have just upped the ante.

The long-awaited LEGO x Target collaboration is finally here, and it’s everything we dreamed of. With nearly 300 items, there’s something for everyone in this new collection — with the most expensive gift being $120. Starting today, the entire collection is available for online orders, same-day pickup, and other pickup options.

Check out some of our top picks from the collection below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

LEGO® Collection x Target BrickHeadz Nutcracker — $9.99

LEGO® Collection x Target BrickHeadz Nutcracker LEGO.

If your kid is a BrickHeadz lover, why not add a holiday spin for their newest addition? This Nutcracker set is a splendid gift for the LEGO enthusiast in your family.

LEGO® Collection x Target BrickHeadz Nutcracker $9.99 Buy now Sign Up

Women’s Textured Sweater – LEGO® Collection x Target Green — $40.00

Women’s Textured Sweater – LEGO® Collection x Target Green LEGO.

Whether you want to up the ante for your usual holiday apparel or need the perfect sweater for that party, this green textured sweater maybe your next go-to. Inspired by LEGO blocks, this sweater is both stylish and cozy as can be.

Women's Textured Sweater - LEGO® Collection x Target Green $40.00 Buy now Sign Up

5pc Nested Square Tray Set Yellow/Pink/Orange/Red – LEGO® Collection x Target — $20.00

5pc Nested Square Tray Set Yellow/Pink/Orange/Red – LEGO® Collection x Target LEGO.

Add a pop of color to any living room aesthetic with these stylish, LEGO-inspired coasters. The bright hues and functional set make it perfect for any family.

5pc Nested Square Tray Set Yellow/Pink/Orange/Red - LEGO® Collection x Target $20.00 Buy now Sign Up

LEGO® Collection x Target Iconic Christmas Wreath 2 in 1 — $34.99

LEGO® Collection x Target Iconic Christmas Wreath 2 in 1 LEGO.

Get in the holiday season with this Christmas wreath set that’s fun to build with the whole family. Featuring all the makings of an amazing Christmas wreath, it will be the new tradition your kids will love.

LEGO® Collection x Target Iconic Christmas Wreath 2 in 1 $34.99 Buy now Sign Up

Textural Color Block Sweater Knit Throw Blanket Pink/Red/Yellow – LEGO® Collection x Target — $20.00

Textural Color Block Sweater Knit Throw Blanket Pink/Red/Yellow – LEGO® Collection x Target LEGO.

This textured, color-block throw blanket is the perfect addition to anyone that is perpetually cold but wants to look cute as a blanket burrito.

Textural Color Block Sweater Knit Throw Blanket Pink/Red/Yellow - LEGO® Collection x Target $20.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: