Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day Sale Is Back — & Happening Right Now

It’s back: Bath & Body Works‘ highly anticipated annual Candle Day sale, a three-day frenzy where all of their popular three-wick candles are just $10.25. (That’s nearly 60 percent off!) The sale kicked off Thursday and extends through 5:59 a.m. Saturday — or while supplies last.

“Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day has been a tradition for nearly a decade,” the company said in a statement, adding that the annual Candle Day sale is “one of the most beloved events of the year.”

Available in-store and online, the Candle Day sale includes, as mentioned, all 150-plus Bath & Body Works’ three-wick candles, including holiday scents, like The Perfect Christmas and Merry Mimosa, as well as the six brand-new limited-edition candles that launched this past week, including the strawberry-scented Give Cheer and the peppermint marshmallow-scented Give Hope.

Plus, Bath & Body Works is dropping more than 45 new candles during their three-day Candle Day sale; and they’ve introduced fan-favorite scents, including Japanese Cherry Blossom and A Thousand Wishes, as three-wick candles for the first time ever — all the more reason to take a trip to the holy grail of three-wick candles.

Shopping online? This year, you’ll sit in a virtual line, where you’ll wait to enter the site and fill that cart with all your favorite three-wick candles. Note, though, that Bath & Body Works has implemented a purchase limit of 18 candles. And don’t forget to use promo code BESTDAYEVER to get your discount!

