The Ultimate Place to Find Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $20 for Everyone in Your Family

The holidays are always a stressful time, but this year they feel more panic-inducing than usual. With the news about supply chain issues and shipping delays galore, shopping online for gifts seems way more difficult than it was in years past. Finding out that a gift you purchased isn’t going to arrive until January is frustrating because you have to uncheck an item on your over-flowing to-do list. If you’re struggling to find gifts that’ll arrive when Santa does, we found a retailer that you can turn to: CVS.

This might be a place you didn’t expect to do your holiday shopping at, but you don’t want to sleep on CVS. The retailer can fulfill your prescription and help you finish off your gift list in one go. CVS has everything from Mandalorian gifts to beauty favorites that’ll ship directly to your door before Christmas. There are tons of toys, unexpected but fun tabletop games and self-care gifts for the entire family. And yep, you can find a ton of options under $20!

We went through CVS’s exhaustive gift section and found 10 crowd-pleasing presents that your family, friends and coworkers will love. No matter their age or interests, there’s something for everyone. Scroll down below for our favorite picks. And if you want to shop for more holiday items at CVS, click here.

TechToyz 2 Channel Big Helicopter in Briefcase

Let your kiddo take to the skies on Christmas morning. They can control this helicopter, which flies for up to six minutes, with a remote control. This flying helicopter comes in a cool briefcase and has a short charging time of 35-40 minutes.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mini Washable Mascara Ornament

This ornament will not only look cute on your holiday tree, but it also contains a TikTok-beloved mascara. This lash-lifting mascara is the perfect beauty gift for your makeup-obsessed friend.

Wayland Square Foot Spa — 25% Off

The foot spa is the ultimate self-care present. It’s an easy way to create a high-end spa day in your bathroom. This option is budget-friendly too— and you can get it before the 25th.

Samsonico Indoor Skee Ball — 25% Off

Skip the arcade and play skeeball in your own home. This small skeeball court will shake up and add some action into your game nights. It includes a ramp and balls, so you just need to set it up to get a game going. It’s an unexpected and delightful gift.

Philosophy Eau de Toilette Spray

This Oprah-beloved beauty brand has a perfume inspired by peace and sharing what you have to give with loved ones. The scent, which is popular among shoppers and celebrities alike, makes for a thoughtful stocking stuffer.

Star Wars Baby Yoda 8″ Plush

Treat your little Mandalorian fan to this adorable Baby Yoda plush. He’s even bundled up for the holidays, so he’s extra soft and ready to be your kiddo’s constant companion.

LEGO Wild Lion Creator

For your safari adventurer, get them the gift of this Wild Lion LEGO set. Made for kids ages 7 and up, your child not only can create a lion, but also an ostrich and a warthog. This practical gift can also be displayed in your kid’s room.

Revolution x Friends Pumpkin Spice Lip Care Set

Thanksgiving might be over, but your friend’s love of the TV show Friends is probably eternal. Give them this Friends and Revolution branded lip scrub and mask. It smells of pumpkin spice (and everything nice). With this set, they won’t have to deal with chapped lips this winter.

Crayola Deluxe Color N Plush Llama

Take your kid’s love of coloring to a whole new with this Color ‘N Plush Llama. It comes with four washable markers, so your child can show their creativity on this plush toy. You can wash it over and over again, so your child can try out new designs.

Samsonico Tabletop Air Hockey — 25% Off

You can get your coworker an air hockey table without spending a ton of money or taking up valuable space. This tabletop version is just as fun as the real thing. It comes with everything you need to get an office air hockey tournament going.

