Sephora Just Kicked Off a Surprise Holiday Sale & Insiders Can Get 20% Off

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means? Big sales. Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but don’t let that fool you. It looks like Sephora is ready to bring some extra holiday cheer because they’re currently doing a 20% off sale for all Beauty Insiders. Whether you’re a Beauty Insider or a VIB, everyone gets access to the same discount as long as you’re a part of the rewards program.

Oh yeah, and all Sephora Collection items are 30% off. Just use the code GIFTEASY! at checkout and watch that total drop. If you aren’t signed up for Sephora’s reward collection, all you have to do is create a free account to take advantage of the sale. Let us be the one to tell you that there are some pretty awesome deals on products right now…here are some of our favorites.

This Grande Goals Gift Set is seriously unbeatable, it typically costs $95, but is only $76 right now when you use the code at checkout. The set comes with a full size GrandeLash Serum, Grande Mascara and Grande Brow serum. If you were to purchase those separately it would cost you around $160. That’s double what it’ll cost you as a set. If you haven’t tried their serum, you’re missing out. It claims that within 4 to 6 weeks you’ll see longer, thicker looking lashes. This is one of my personal faves, so snatch it up before it’s gone.

This Selena’s Favorites Rare Beauty Gift Set is a great gift to buy for friends or family looking to try out her most popular items. It’s on sale for only $24 right now (with the code) and it’s got everything you need for a quick light makeup look; a bold lip, cream blush, luminizer and mascara. All items are travel size making them great to take on vacation!

This Sugar Glow Kit From Anastasia Beverly Hills is currently only $16 thanks to the holiday sale and it typically retails for $40. Talk about a serious steal! If you love a dewy makeup look, this is definitely a palette to add to your collection.

Don’t forget, Sephora Collection items are 30% off too. This eye shadow palette is great for anyone looking for an everyday eye look, we think you’ll use the neutral colors a ton. The holiday sale makes it only $6.40. This is an amazing stocking stuffer for makeup lovers.

This liquid lip set from Sephora collection has such a wide range of colors. If you’ve been wanting to up your lip game, now’s the time with this adorable set. It’s only $24 with the code, meaning you’re getting six liquid lipsticks for the price of two.

Head to your local Sephora or shop online to take advantage of these amazing deals through December 12, you seriously don’t want to miss it.

