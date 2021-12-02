The Vahdam Tea Advent Calendar Is on Rare Sale on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a piping hot cup of tea is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only is a warm cup a great way to slowly ramp up in the morning — or unwind after a long day — but tea has a bunch of health benefits such as an improved cardiovascular system. And, if you needed a sign that it’s time to restock your tea drawer, Amazon has you covered. Right now, the Everything Store is taking over 30% off of Vahdam Tea’s advent calendar.

While advent calendars have been a holiday mainstay for as long as we can remember, most options are packed with sweet treats or toys for the little ones in your life. But, if you need a caffeine boost as you count down the days until Christmas, a tea-themed advent calendar is a suitable alternative. And, since Vahdam is the gold standard of beverage brands, this particular model is perfect for tea novices and connoisseurs alike.

For the past 80 years, Vahdam has been India’s largest collection of loose leaf teas — so it’s safe to say that this advent calendar offers the best of the best. Thanks to a carefully concocted blend of superfoods and Indian spices, each of Vahdam’s offerings strike that happy medium between innovative and versatile. This advent calendar comes with 24 unique loose leaf mixes, so you can try something new as you ease into the holiday spirit. (No wonder why this set has graced Oprah’s Favorite Things lists for two consecutive years!)

VAHDAM Advent Calendar 2021 — 31% Off

Image: Vahdam. Image: Vahdam.

But, believe it or not, Vahdam offers a lot more than delicious teas. Not only is this brand plastic- and carbon-neutral — so your tea will receive Mother Nature’s seal of approval — but Vahdam also teamed up with (RED) to donate a portion of its proceeds to fighting pandemics such as COVID-19 and AIDS. And, let’s be honest, there’s no greater gift than the ability to give back.

Normally, Vahdam Tea’s advent calendar costs $55; however, Amazon is currently offering this option for $38. Best of all? This option is eligible for expedited shipping with your Prime membership, so you can buy it now and break into those delicious teas in no time.

VAHDAM Advent Calendar 2021 $37.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: